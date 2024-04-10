Deadline for TET application extended till April 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) application deadline has been extended till April 20.

Moreover, the candidates are allowed to edit their applications from April 11 to 20.

The deadline for applications which started from March 27 was supposed to end on April 10, but it has been extended till April 20.

The State Education department asked the candidates who have not applied till now should apply immediately and informed that the TET exam will be conducted in 11 districts under the CBT system.

According to officials, a total of 1,95,135 applications have so far been received and however, compared to last time, the applications have been reduced drastically this time.

In a bid to invite applications from more number of candidates, officials seem that the application deadline has been extended once again.

To be appointed as a teacher in educational institutions across Telangana State, one must have qualified in TET. Only those who have qualified TET are eligible to take the Teacher Recruitment Test exam.