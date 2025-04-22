Porel and Rahul Shine as Delhi Capitals Cruise to Eight-Wicket Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL

Lucknow: A splendid partnership between Abishek Porel and KL Rahul powered Delhi Capitals to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday. Chasing a modest target of 160, the Capitals made light work of the target, finishing the game in just 17.5 overs.

Porel and Rahul Steer DC to Victory

Opener Abishek Porel played a solid knock, scoring 51 runs off 36 balls, anchoring the chase with composure and precision. Alongside him, in-form KL Rahul played a brilliant knock, remaining unbeaten on 57 off 42 balls, guiding Delhi to a comfortable win. The two shared a match-winning 69-run partnership, helping DC cruise towards the target with ease.

Captain Axar Patel also contributed with a quickfire 34 not out from 20 balls, providing the finishing touch to an impressive chase.

Rahul Achieves Milestone

Rahul’s half-century was also a personal milestone, as he became the fifth player in IPL history to score 5,000 runs. This achievement added to his already strong performance, and he was pivotal in ensuring Delhi’s dominance in the match.

Mukesh Kumar and Starc Lead DC’s Bowling Attack

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers put on a fine display to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to a below-par total of 159/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer, claiming four wickets for 33 runs, while Mitchell Starc contributed with a solid figure of 1/25.

LSG’s top order showed resilience, with Aiden Markram top-scoring for them with 52 runs. Mitchell Marsh provided valuable support with a quick 45, but Delhi’s pacers used variations effectively to contain the runs and put pressure on the Lucknow batting line-up.

Match Summary

Lucknow Super Giants 159/6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 52, Mitchell Marsh 45, Ayush Badoni 36; Mukesh Kumar 4/33).

Delhi Capitals 161/2 in 17.5 overs (Abishek Porel 51, KL Rahul 57* not out, Axar Patel 34* not out; Aiden Markram 2/30).

Delhi Capitals’ all-round performance on both fronts helped them register a dominant win, continuing their momentum in the IPL.