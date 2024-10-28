Delhi govt urges strict action against illegal sale of firecrackers

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take stringent action against those involved in the illegal sale and distribution of firecrackers.

He also called for regular inspections of firecracker vendors by Delhi Police and increased vigilance at Delhi’s borders.

In a letter to the LG, Rai said, “It has been brought to my notice through various media reports that, despite the ban, firecrackers are being openly sold in various markets of Delhi.”

“These firecrackers are being brought in through various borders connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This implies that Delhi Police, as a law enforcement agency, has not taken the directions to ban firecrackers seriously, and vendors are openly flouting the imposed ban,” he added.

“The bursting of these firecrackers during Diwali will have adverse effects on air pollution and on the health of Delhi residents,” Rai emphasized.

“I urge you to take immediate, stringent action against those involved in the illegal sale and distribution of firecrackers,” Rai said.

He further requested regular inspections of wholesale and retail firecracker vendors by Delhi Police and suggested increasing vigilance at Delhi’s borders through barricading to prevent the illegal influx of firecrackers from neighboring states. Rai stressed that these measures are necessary to prevent the deterioration of Delhi’s air quality and to protect public health.

“It is well established that the bursting of firecrackers not only adversely affects the environment but also poses a health hazard to children, the elderly, and people with respiratory ailments,” he said.

Rai highlighted that the Delhi Government had issued directions on October 14, imposing a complete ban on manufacturing, storing, selling, and bursting all kinds of firecrackers until January 1 in the national capital.