Delhi Launches ₹183 Crore Flyover Project to Decongest Outer Ring Road

New Delhi: In a significant step toward resolving Delhi’s chronic traffic issues, the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated construction on the much-anticipated Civil Lines Trauma Center Flyover. The ₹183 crore multi-level project aims to improve traffic movement along the heavily congested Outer Ring Road, a key artery in the National Capital Region.

Key Features of the Civil Lines Flyover Project

The new six-lane flyover is designed to eliminate traffic bottlenecks and provide a signal-free route for commuters. By addressing long-standing choke points, especially between Salimgarh Fort and Signature Bridge, the project promises smoother integration of traffic flow.

Additional features of the project include:

Stormwater drainage system integration to mitigate waterlogging.

integration to mitigate waterlogging. Widening of at-grade roads to accommodate more vehicles.

to accommodate more vehicles. Pedestrian pavements on both ends to enhance public safety.

Data-Driven Planning & Community Involvement

According to traffic data, this corridor suffers from severe congestion due to closely placed traffic signals and poor U-turn planning. The Delhi PWD and Delhi Traffic Police are jointly holding multi-departmental consultations to streamline construction and gather input from local residents.

While some local opposition has surfaced regarding the adaptive policies around the T-junction near Civil Lines, officials are working to find common ground through transparent communication. Benefits for Commuters & Long-Distance Travelers

The flyover is expected to drastically reduce travel time for commuters, especially for those heading to and from Punjab or Himachal Pradesh. Fewer detours and better road infrastructure will lead to improved fuel efficiency and time savings for thousands of daily travelers.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma emphasized the importance of the project, stating:

“This flyover is a huge boost in enhancing travel efficiency, minimizing stress on arterial roads, and ensuring seamless mobility throughout Delhi.”

A Decade-Old Vision Nears Reality

Originally proposed over a decade ago, the idea of a signal-free corridor from Majnu ka Tila to Chandgi Ram Akhara T-Point gained renewed momentum in 2022. Despite previous attempts, traffic on this stretch has remained problematic, making this flyover a much-needed solution.

PWD has committed to timely execution of the flyover and is coordinating with the Delhi Traffic Police to implement appropriate diversions and ensure regular updates for travelers.

The Civil Lines Trauma Center Flyover not only enhances infrastructure but also marks a forward-thinking approach to solving urban mobility challenges in one of India’s busiest cities.