Revanth Reddy Greenlights 40-Km Metro Extension and Bold Infrastructure Plans for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to formulate a detailed plan to expand the metro rail project in Hyderabad, extending it from Shamshabad International Airport to the Young India Skill Development University in the city’s proposed future district. The project, aimed at supporting the growth of a new city spanning over 30,000 acres, will see the metro extended further to Mirkhanpet, in line with the city’s anticipated expansion.

Metro Rail Expansion Plan for Future City

During a review meeting held at the Command Control Centre on Friday, Chief Minister Reddy discussed the metro expansion and land acquisition for the regional ring road (RR) and national highways. The metro expansion project is expected to cover 40 kilometers and will include several new corridors connecting key areas of the city. Officials have been tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the expansion and submitting it to the central government for approval.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the metro rail project should extend up to Mirkhanpet, in line with the future city’s development needs. He instructed that the metro be expanded as part of the ongoing growth, and officials should include the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Future City Development Authority (FSDA) as key stakeholders in the project.

Key Details of Metro Expansion Plans

The second phase of Hyderabad Metro will see extensions from Nagole to Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km), Rayadurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MGBS to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), and LB Nagar to Hayatnagar (7.1 km). With an estimated cost of ₹24,269 crore, the CM directed the officials to expedite the necessary approvals from the central government to speed up the work.

Dry Port and Infrastructure Development for Future City

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to construct a dry port capable of meeting the city’s needs for the next 100 years. He emphasized that the port should be strategically located near the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to support future growth. The CM directed the completion of land acquisition for the northern section of the RRR and urged officials to submit the DPR for the southern part at the earliest.

In response to the Union Home Ministry’s directive, the CM also suggested starting work on the DPR for a Hyderabad-Vijayawada greenfield road and proposed the construction of a new national highway connecting Hyderabad with Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, the CM instructed officials to prepare proposals for a national highway between Hyderabad and Mancherial, aiming to enhance connectivity across Telangana.

Challenges in Land Acquisition and Highway Construction

During the meeting, the CM addressed ongoing challenges in land acquisition for national highway construction, particularly in areas where crops are being cultivated. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been hesitant to provide compensation for crops, causing delays in land acquisition. As the harvest season nears completion, the CM instructed officials to engage with farmers and resolve these issues to ensure timely land acquisition for the national highways.

Focus on Infrastructure Development

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has been tasked with coordinating with district collectors to resolve land acquisition issues efficiently. The CM also emphasized the importance of building radial roads from the outer ring road to the regional ring road, as well as expanding roads from the RRR to the Telangana borders.

Other key officials in the meeting included Government Advisor Srinivasa Raju, R&B Department Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Special Secretary Harichandana, and Chief Engineers Tirumala and Jayabharathi.

With the expansion of metro services, construction of the dry port, and development of crucial national highways, the Chief Minister’s push for infrastructure growth aims to boost connectivity, economic development, and urbanization in Hyderabad and its surrounding regions.