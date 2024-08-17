Democratic Sangha Launches Rural Women’s Leadership Program to Empower Marginalized Communities in Telangana

Hyderabad: Democratic Sangha is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, social reform organisation working to promote the principles of Democracy including Human Rights, Rule of Law, Women’s Participation, Civic education and Social and Electoral Reforms.

It is founded by Brahmachari Chaitanya, a student of renowned Indian social reformer and activist Swami Agnivesh who was awarded the Right Livelihood Award and Actor Regina Cassandra.

Democratic Sangha strengthens and defends democracy and challenges our political system to transform the lives of the poor, voiceless and the marginalized.

Democratic Sangha today announced the launch of its first flagship initiative for women’s participation in Democracy and Development, called The Rural Women’s Leadership Program. The Program was launched by in the presence of Mahila Sangha members from Karimnagar District

About The Rural Women’s Leadership Program:

The Rural Women’s Leadership Program is a visionary endeavor dedicated to empowering rural women from poor and marginalized communities to be catalysts for community development and social change.

Rooted in the conviction that women are pivotal to driving progress, this initiative aims to equip them with the tools, skills, and confidence needed to lead effectively within their local contexts.

The Rural Women’s Leadership Program Forms Women’s Collectives (Mahila Sangha’s) in villages aimed at empowering rural women from socially and economically backward communities to become advocates for development and social change.

The program believes that change is possible and sustainable only when there are leaders and collectives who believe and implement the change agenda in their local contexts.

In its first year Democratic Sangha has successfully formed 50 women’s collectives that are led by women from economically and socially marginalized communities in Karimnagar and Khammam Districts of Telangana.

The Women’s collectives will meet once a month for a year-long program which will empower them to implement a change agenda in their villages.

The program will empower them in the topics of self-awareness, understand democracy, Constitutional Framework and rights, human rights, gender rights and equality and inter-sectionality of issues such as food, health, violence, livelihoods, education and property rights.

There will be a total of Nine training modules, Two community campaigns and One interface with Government as part of the Program. The program aims to create thousands of grassroots women leaders who are eager to develop their villages and enhance their well- being.

Chaitanya MRSK, Founder Democratic Sangha:

Chaitanya MRSK is a student of Late Swami Agnivesh, one of India’s most well-known Social Reformer and Activist who was awarded the Right Livelihood Award also known as the Alternative Nobel Prize.

Chaitanya has been a social activist since a young age, he started his social work in the hamlet of Harijanwada, Toopran, Medak District when he was studying at Abhyasa International School.

As a recognition for his work, he was awarded the Youth Excellence Award at The Youth Assembly at The United Nations, New York. He founded Passionate Foundation in 2007 and was invited by the then Speaker of The United AP Assembly Shri.

KR Suresh Reddy as a member of the legislative assembly committee on Women and Child Welfare. Chaitanya currently studies The Indian Philosophy of Advaita Vedanta as a Brahmachari with his Guru Swami Tattvavidananda Saraswati of the Arsha Vidya Sampradaya.