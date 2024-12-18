Demolitions in Laxmiguda, Mailardevpally: GHMC Removes Footpath Encroachments

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiated demolition operations in Laxmiguda, Mailardevpally, to remove illegal footpath encroachments on Wednesday. The operation was carried out with heavy police deployment to maintain law and order.

The demolition drive began along the stretch from Laxmiguda to Vambay Colony, covering both sides of the road. GHMC officials, along with local police, used earthmovers and laborers to remove the illegal shops and structures that had occupied the footpaths, causing significant inconvenience to pedestrians and contributing to traffic congestion.

Local residents had filed several complaints about the encroachments, urging the authorities to take action. The civic authorities responded by launching this demolition drive to free the footpaths and improve pedestrian access in the area.

However, the demolition was met with strong opposition from shopkeepers and vendors whose businesses were affected. Many vendors raised objections and engaged in heated arguments with the officials, creating tense moments during the operation.

In response to the growing unrest, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud visited the site to inquire about the ongoing demolitions. After discussing the situation with GHMC officials, the MLA requested that they temporarily halt the demolition work. He left the site after expressing his concerns and requesting further deliberations on the matter.

This action is part of the GHMC’s larger initiative to remove illegal encroachments and improve urban infrastructure. Despite resistance from local vendors, the drive aims to restore public spaces and enhance pedestrian safety in the area.