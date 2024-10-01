Demolitions in Musi Areas: Heartbreaking Scenes of Children Amid Ruins in Shankar Nagar

In a tragic turn of events, demolition drives in the Musi River areas have left many families devastated, particularly in Shankar Nagar. Heart-wrenching images of children weeping near their demolished homes have surfaced, capturing the emotional toll on the affected communities.

Despite the destruction, some of the children are seen trying to rebuild their lives, using the debris of their fallen homes to construct makeshift shelters. The scene has sparked widespread sympathy and calls for immediate support and rehabilitation for those impacted by the demolitions.

Demolitions in Musi Areas: Heartbreaking Scenes of Children Amid Ruins in Shankar Nagarpic.twitter.com/YOa0l8PpY5 — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 1, 2024

Local authorities have yet to address the emotional and humanitarian challenges posed by the ongoing drive.