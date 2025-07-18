Deputy CM: The Constitution Gives Women Their Rights – We Must Protect Them

Hyderabad: At the Gender Equality Conference held at Nizam College, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that economic empowerment is essential to achieving gender equality. He announced that the Telangana government is providing ₹20,000 crore in interest-free loans every year to women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs), benefiting one crore women across the state.

₹1 Lakh Crore to be Disbursed in Five Years to Women’s SHGs

In a major financial push, the Deputy CM revealed that the state government plans to disburse ₹1 lakh crore over the next five years to strengthen women’s financial independence and reduce gender-based disparities. In the first year alone, ₹21,632 crore has already been distributed to SHGs.

Also Read: Attention Job Seekers: HMDA is Hiring on Contract, Not for Permanent Jobs

Women-Led Solar Energy Production Project Launched

Bhatti Vikramarka also highlighted a new solar energy partnership between the government and SHGs. Under this initiative, women’s groups will receive loans to install solar power plants, and the government will purchase 2,000 MW of electricity generated, creating a new stream of income for SHGs.

Free RTC Bus Travel and Revenue-Generating Buses for SHGs

Addressing mobility and income, the Deputy CM spoke about the free RTC bus travel scheme for women, which has improved access to education, healthcare, and employment. Additionally, 650 buses have been allotted to SHGs, which are being leased to RTC to generate steady income for the groups.

More Women-Centric Schemes in the Pipeline

To further uplift women economically, the Telangana government is launching new initiatives including Amma canteens, gas agencies, petrol bunks, and Indiramma housing schemes, all registered in women’s names.

Constitution Safeguards Women’s Rights: Bhatti Vikramarka

Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Bhatti Vikramarka stressed the importance of protecting the Constitution to uphold women’s rights, including dignity, equality, and property ownership.

Commitment to Nizam College and Its Legacy

A proud alumnus of Nizam College, the Deputy CM vowed to address the institution’s issues by raising them directly with the Chief Minister and ensuring timely resolution.