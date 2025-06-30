Devotees Throng Dabeerpura for Bibi Ka Alam Ritual as Muharram Begins

Hyderabad: A solemn and spiritual atmosphere envelops the historic Alaw e Bibi at Dabeerpura as thousands of devotees, dressed in traditional black mourning attire, gather to offer prayers at the revered Bibi Ka Alam — the symbolic standard of Bibi Fatima, daughter of Prophet Muhammad.

Century-Old Tradition Marks Beginning of Muharram in Hyderabad

The Bibi Ka Alam is installed every year on the first day of Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year and the month of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family in Karbala.

This tradition has been observed at the Alaw e Bibi Ashoorkhana for nearly a century, making it one of the oldest and most respected rituals in Hyderabad.

Historical Legacy Traces Back to Qutb Shahi and Asaf Jahi Eras

The custom of installing the alam is rooted in the Qutb Shahi period, when Muhammad Qutb Shah’s wife first installed a standard in Golconda in honor of Bibi Fatima. Later, during the Asaf Jahi dynasty, the alam was permanently relocated to Dabeerpura, where a special Ashoorkhana was constructed in 1784, as mentioned on a commemorative plaque at the entrance.

Sacred Relic and Royal Contributions Add to the Significance

According to Syed Hamed Hussain Jaffery of the Telangana Shia Youth Conference, the alam is not only a religious symbol but also houses a sacred relic — a wooden plank believed to have been used during Bibi Fatima’s final ablution. The relic reportedly traveled from Karbala, Iraq, to Golconda during the reign of Abdullah Qutub Shah.

The alam is adorned with six diamonds and other precious jewels, donated by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad and the founder of Azakhana-e-Madar-e-Deccan. These jewels are preserved in six black pouches tied to the standard, enhancing its spiritual and historical importance.

Alam Procession on Caparisoned Elephant Marks Yaum-e-Ashura

On the 10th day of Muharram, known as Yaum-e-Ashura, the Bibi Ka Alam is taken out in a grand procession. The standard is carried atop a caparisoned elephant, as part of one of the most important and emotional rituals in the Shia Muslim community.

Dignitaries from various religious and political backgrounds continue to visit the Alaw e Bibi to offer their respects, reflecting the secular spirit and cultural unity of Hyderabad during Muharram.