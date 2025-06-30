MLA Talasani: Ensure No Inconvenience to Devotees During Yellamma Kalyanam

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Balkampet Yellamma Kalyana Mahotsavam, emphasizing that devotees should not face any inconvenience during the grand event.

Lakhs of Devotees Expected for the Annual Kalyanam

While inspecting the arrangements at the Balkampet Yellamma Temple, Talasani noted that lakhs of devotees are expected to participate in the annual Kalyanam. He urged officials and organizers to maintain tradition and avoid introducing any new or untested practices during the religious festivities.

Continue Time-Tested Traditions, Says MLA

The Sanathnagar MLA stressed that the customary practices followed for years should be continued, as the Kalyanam is a sacred and spiritual event that transcends political boundaries.

“This is a divine ceremony that must be conducted without political interference or controversy. Let it remain a people’s festival,” he said.

Recalling the Celebrations Under KCR Government

Talasani also recalled that during the tenure of the KCR-led government, the Yellamma Kalyanam was conducted with great grandeur and spiritual fervor for ten consecutive years.

Inclusive Participation Without Disturbance

He emphasized that the current arrangements should be made in a manner that encourages inclusive participation from all sections of society and should not be disrupted by any form of bureaucratic delays or political disputes.