Did Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Murder Baba Siddique? Killed Due to Close Ties with Salman Khan?

Mumbai: The assassination of Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, on Saturday night has left the state in shock. Siddique was shot in Bandra by unidentified assailants and succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Lilavati Hospital. As police continue their investigation, one of the key angles being examined is the possible involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the murder.

Was Baba Siddique Targeted Due to His Proximity to Salman Khan?

According to various sources, Baba Siddique’s close relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is being considered a potential motive for the murder. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, infamous for its criminal activities and for issuing death threats to Salman Khan, is now under police scrutiny for a possible role in the killing​

Siddique’s strong ties with Bollywood, particularly with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, also make this an angle of interest in the investigation. While the Mumbai Police have not yet confirmed the gang’s involvement, their interrogation of suspects currently includes questions about any connections to the Bishnoi gang​

Who Was Baba Siddique?

Baba Siddique started his political career with the Congress Party and was elected as a three-time MLA. He was well-known for his work as a social worker and his connections with the Bollywood elite. Siddique’s grand Iftar parties were often attended by top actors like Salman Khan, and it was during one of these events in 2013 that the longstanding feud between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan ended, thanks to Siddique’s mediation​

Ongoing Police Investigation

As of now, the police have detained several individuals in connection with the murder. Initial reports suggest that three gunmen fired multiple rounds at Baba Siddique. Investigators are exploring different leads, including business rivalries and political enmities. However, Lawrence Bishnoi‘s name remains central to the investigation, given his criminal past and ongoing hostility toward Salman Khan​

Political and Public Reactions

The assassination of Baba Siddique has triggered a wave of responses from various political parties. Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Anand Dubey, criticized the current Maharashtra government for failing to provide adequate security to a former minister. He questioned how ordinary citizens could feel safe if a public figure like Siddique could be targeted in broad daylight.

Mumbai Congress also expressed its grief, stating, “Baba Siddique’s relentless service to the people and his dedication to the community will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this tough time”​

Did Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Play a Role?

While the investigation remains in its initial stages, the possible involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is one of the most talked-about angles in the case. Bishnoi has a history of issuing death threats to Bollywood stars, particularly Salman Khan, over a blackbuck hunting case. Given Siddique’s close association with Khan, some speculate that this connection could have made Siddique a target.

Chief Minister’s Response

In a press statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the attack and confirmed that two individuals, one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Haryana, have been arrested. The Chief Minister assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible, and the law enforcement authorities are working tirelessly to bring the culprits to justice​

As the investigation into Baba Siddique’s murder progresses, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s possible involvement remains a key point of focus. Whether Siddique’s close relationship with Salman Khan played a role in his assassination is yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, his untimely death has sent shockwaves through political and social circles in Mumbai, and there is immense pressure on the police to find those responsible.