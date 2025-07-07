Donald Trump Issues 10% Tariffs Warning to Pro-BRICS Countries During Brazil Summit

Washington/Rio de Janeiro: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to pro-BRICS nations, stating that the United States will impose an additional 10% tariff on any country that aligns with anti-American policies supported by BRICS. The warning comes as the BRICS Summit is underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, sparking fresh geopolitical debate.

Trump, known for his hardline stance on international trade, made the announcement through a post on Truth Social, his preferred platform.

“Any country supporting the BRICS alliance and pursuing anti-American policies will face an additional 10% tariff — with no exceptions,” Trump wrote.

BRICS Summit in Brazil Draws Global Attention

The BRICS Summit—featuring Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—is being hosted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The summit is attended by prominent world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Goat Sacrifice in Siddipet Sparks Outrage; FIR Registered After PETA Complaint

The timing of Trump’s warning is significant, as BRICS is seen expanding its global influence by attracting new nations to align with its multipolar vision, which often challenges Western dominance.

BRICS Issues Strong Statement on Terrorism

During the summit, BRICS member nations strongly condemned terrorism, including the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir, India. A joint declaration — the “Rio de Janeiro Declaration” — was issued to reaffirm the bloc’s commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms.

“We strongly condemn the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Terrorism in any form is unacceptable. We oppose cross-border terrorism and financing or sheltering of terror groups. UN-designated terrorist organizations must face strict action,” the declaration stated.

Although the condemnation was firm, the declaration did not explicitly name Pakistan, a country often linked to cross-border terror activities by India. However, the call for unified global action against terrorism was clear.

Trump’s Tariff Threat: A Strategic Move?

Trump’s latest comments are being interpreted as a strategic message to deter nations from joining or supporting the BRICS alliance. His America First trade policy and tariff diplomacy were central to his previous term, and this move signals his continued commitment to that stance, especially ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections.

The potential imposition of tariffs on BRICS-aligned nations could have major global trade implications, particularly as the BRICS bloc increasingly discusses alternative trade systems, de-dollarization, and multipolarity in geopolitics.