Goat Sacrifice in Siddipet Sparks Outrage; FIR Registered After PETA Complaint

Hyderabad: A shocking incident involving a man biting and tearing into a goat’s neck with his teeth and bare hands during a ritualistic animal sacrifice in Jakkapur Village, Siddipet, has triggered widespread outrage after the video went viral on social media platforms.

The gruesome act, carried out as part of a sacrifice ritual, shows the man viciously attacking the animal while others held it down, prompting calls for immediate legal action.

PETA India and SAFI File Formal Complaint

Following the public outcry, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in coordination with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), Hyderabad, helped file a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

Also Read: 50,000 Bank Jobs to Be Announced Soon: Big Opportunity for Unemployed Youth in 2025-26

The FIR was officially registered at the Chinnakodur Police Station, after SAFI’s Cruelty Prevention Manager, Adulapuram Goutham, filed a complaint. The action was taken under the guidance of Siddipet Police Commissioner Dr. B. Anuradha.

Legal Sections Invoked Against the Accused

According to PETA India, the FIR was filed under the following provisions:

Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023

of the Section 6 of the Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act (TABSPA), 1950

of the Section 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960

These laws aim to prevent animal cruelty and ensure humane treatment of animals in accordance with constitutional and legal frameworks.

PETA Praises Swift Police Action

PETA India’s Cruelty Response Coordinator, Virendra Singh, issued a strong statement condemning the act:

“We commend Dr. Anuradha’s swift action in directing the registration of the FIR. Animal sacrifice is cruel and desensitizes society to violence. It promotes outdated practices that hinder moral and social progress.”

Supreme Court & State Laws on Animal Sacrifice

The Supreme Court of India has clearly ruled that animals may only be slaughtered in licensed slaughterhouses, and that municipal authorities must enforce compliance.

Furthermore, states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana explicitly prohibit animal sacrifice in public religious places, religious congregations, or processions.

These rules are part of efforts to maintain law and order, public health, and ethical treatment of animals, especially during religious or ritualistic events.

Public Reaction and the Way Forward

The viral nature of the video has triggered strong reactions from animal rights activists, netizens, and legal experts, who are calling for stricter enforcement of anti-cruelty laws and awareness campaigns to eliminate such practices.

Authorities are expected to investigate the incident thoroughly, and PETA India has urged stricter penalties to deter future violations.