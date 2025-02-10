‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ Initiative to Be Launched During 3rd ODI Between India and England

New Delhi: The ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ awareness initiative will be launched during the third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and England, scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The announcement was made by ICC chairman Jay Shah.

India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over England, following comfortable four-wicket victories in the series opener in Nagpur and the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. The final ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12th.

A Step Toward Saving Lives

On the occasion of the third ODI, Shah shared the news of the initiative, which aims to raise awareness about organ donation. “On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative – ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives.'”

He added, “Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all – the gift of life. One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference!” Shah posted on X.

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja Shine in Second ODI

In the second ODI, India was guided to a comfortable win by stunning performances from skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit, who had been struggling with form, returned to his best with a commanding 119-run innings. Meanwhile, Jadeja displayed his mastery with the ball, claiming three wickets.

Shubman Gill continued his good form with a knock of 60, while Shreyas Iyer (44) and Axar Patel (41 not out) also played key roles during India’s chase of 305.

With his timing and shot-making back in full flow, Rohit’s performance was a significant boost for India ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. During his knock, the Indian skipper became the second-highest run-scoring opener for India across formats, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and slotting beneath Virender Sehwag.