ED Summons Azharuddin in HCA Money Laundering Investigation

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president and cricketer-turned-politician, Mohammed Azharuddin, in connection with a money laundering probe related to financial misappropriation during his time at the helm of the HCA. Azharuddin, who currently serves as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), is expected to appear before the ED on Thursday.

Azharuddin, a former Indian cricket captain, is accused of misappropriating funds while serving as HCA president. The ED’s inquiry is part of an investigation into a broader Rs 20 crore fraud involving HCA’s financial dealings. The agency has also questioned other former HCA officials, including cricketers Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav, as well as former minister and HCA president, G. Vinod.

Last year, the ED conducted raids at nine locations, including the residences of Vinod, Ayub, and Yadav, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These actions followed three FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad, which allege criminal misappropriation of Rs 20 crore in HCA funds. The allegations include irregularities in procuring equipment for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium and delays in project completion, leading to escalated costs.

In October 2023, Azharuddin and others were charged with misappropriating Rs 3.85 crore intended for the purchase of cricket equipment and stadium infrastructure. The charges include criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and conspiracy. While a city court granted Azharuddin anticipatory bail in the case, he has consistently denied the allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Azharuddin’s term as HCA president, which began in 2019, was marked by internal disputes within the association. The Supreme Court eventually appointed a one-member committee to oversee HCA elections after his term ended in early 2023. He was later disqualified from contesting the elections due to a conflict of interest, as he was concurrently president of the Deccan Blues Cricket Club.

The ED’s investigation continues, with Azharuddin’s appearance before the agency expected to shed more light on the alleged financial irregularities within the HCA.