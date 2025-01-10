Egyptian Foreign Minister and Fatah Delegation Discuss Gaza Developments and Ceasefire Efforts

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with a visiting delegation from the Palestinian Fatah movement on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire. The meeting, held in Cairo, was aimed at addressing the ongoing security and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Fatah Delegation Reviews Gaza Crisis

The Fatah delegation, led by Azzam al-Ahmad and Ahmad Majdalani, members of the executive committees of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Fatah central committee, reviewed the dire situation in Gaza. Abdelatty and the Fatah representatives discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as ensuring the continuous and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn enclave.

Egypt’s Unwavering Support for the Palestinian Cause

During the discussions, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s unwavering support for the Palestinian Authority and its commitment to opposing any plans that would displace Palestinians from their land. The Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of uniting Palestinians under the national authority to ensure their aspirations are fulfilled and to move forward in resolving the conflict.

Fatah’s Response and Appreciation for Egyptian Efforts

The Fatah delegation provided updates on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, highlighting the challenges faced by Palestinians in these regions. They also expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s continuous efforts to support the Palestinian cause and its ongoing role in mediating peace efforts to address the crisis in Gaza.

Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical, with the death toll from Israeli attacks on the enclave surpassing 46,000, according to health authorities in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has left more than 109,000 people injured since October 7, 2023. Egypt has been hosting delegations from various Palestinian factions and Israel in an effort to broker a resolution to the conflict and mitigate the dire conditions on the ground.

Also Read: 258 Pakistanis, including beggars and criminals, deported from seven countries

Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as Egypt continues its diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.