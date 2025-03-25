As the month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims across the world eagerly await the sighting of the Eid crescent moon, marking the beginning of Eid ul-Fitr. This year, Eid could be celebrated on March 31st or April 1st, depending on the moon sighting.

Eid ul-Fitr, known as the “Sweet Eid,” is traditionally marked with the preparation and consumption of Seviyan, a sweet dish made from vermicelli, milk, dry fruits, and sugar. The tradition of making and eating Seviyan during Eid has been passed down for generations, adding a layer of sweetness to the celebrations.

The Tradition of Seviyan on Eid

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated worldwide with love, peace, and brotherhood, bringing communities together. While various sweets are enjoyed during Eid, Sheer Khurma, a sweet dish made from Seviyan, milk, and dry fruits, holds a special place. This dish is prepared and shared with family and friends, making the occasion even more special. It is known as the ‘Sweet Eid’ due to the prominence of these desserts, particularly Sheer Khurma, which has become synonymous with the festival.

The Significance of Eid and Seviyan

After a month of fasting and prayer during Ramadan, Eid serves as a reward from Allah for the devotion and sacrifices made during the holy month. The festival is a symbol of love, unity, and brotherhood, and the sweet Seviyan enhances this spirit of togetherness. The tradition of serving Seviyan on Eid dates back centuries, and it is a practice that continues to be cherished by Muslims globally.

The Origin of the Seviyan Tradition

The origins of Seviyan on Eid are linked to two major events in Islamic history. Firstly, Eid is celebrated as a reward from Allah for the fasting and worship during Ramadan. Secondly, the tradition of serving Seviyan as a sweet treat traces back to the Battle of Badr. After the Muslims achieved their first victory in this battle, Seviyan was distributed as a symbol of happiness and celebration. The act of sharing Seviyan and congratulating one another became a tradition that continues today during Eid.

In the Battle of Badr, a small group of 313 unarmed Muslims, led by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), fought bravely against a much larger force armed with swords and weapons. The Muslims’ victory in this battle is a momentous occasion in Islamic history, and it was celebrated by distributing Seviyan, a gesture of joy and unity that is still practiced during Eid today.