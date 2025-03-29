Eid Holidays in Telangana: Schools, Banks, and Transport—What’s Open, What’s Closed?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced public holidays in observance of Shab-e-Qadr, Jumatul-Vida, and Eid-ul-Fitr. However, the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr will depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.

As per Islamic tradition, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated following the end of Ramadan, based on the appearance of the crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31. Otherwise, the festival will be observed on April 1.

Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed

According to the official Telangana government calendar, both March 31 and April 1 are marked as public holidays for Eid and the day following Ramzan. Schools and educational institutions across Hyderabad will remain closed on these dates and are scheduled to reopen on April 2.

What About Banks?

Banks are expected to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, although an official notification is still awaited. Citizens are advised to complete their banking transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Essential Services to Function Normally

Despite the festive holidays, essential services like hospitals, clinics, and ration shops will operate as usual. There are no restrictions on their functioning during the holiday period.

Public Transport Services Unaffected

Public transport, including Hyderabad Metro, RTC buses, cabs, and auto-rickshaws, will continue to run smoothly without any anticipated disruptions.

The government urges citizens to celebrate peacefully and follow all safety guidelines during the festivities.