Eid-Ul-Adha celebrated in Telangana with religious fervour

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, was celebrated in Telangana on Monday with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

A large number of Muslim devotees offered special prayers at various mosques and “Idgahs,” designated areas for public prayers, in Hyderabad and other parts of the state to mark the festival.

Police imposed traffic restrictions on roads near major mosques and “Idgahs” to prevent congestion and traffic snarls.

Muslims also carried out the sacrificial slaughter of goats and lambs, distributing the meat among relatives, neighbours, and the needy.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended Bakrid greetings to the Muslim community.