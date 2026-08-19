Elderly Couple Climbs Water Tank After Officials Demolish Their House in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: An elderly couple climbed a water tank in protest after their house was allegedly demolished by municipal authorities following their complaint against the alleged encroachment of their land in Lakshmipuram under the 22nd Division of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation in Telangana‘s Peddapalli district.

The couple, identified as Meenu Lakshmi and Mogili, claimed that they had built their house nearly 20 years ago on land inherited by them.

According to the couple, they had approached Ramagundam Municipal Corporation officials after alleging that some individuals had encroached upon a portion of their land and constructed a house. They reportedly sought action against the alleged encroachment and demanded the demolition of the structure.

However, the couple alleged that town planning officials did not take action against the alleged encroachers but instead demolished their own house. They claimed that the demolition was carried out without prior notice.’

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Questioning the authorities’ action, the couple asked why objections were being raised against their house after nearly two decades and why the structure was demolished without issuing any notice.

The elderly couple reportedly spent a week approaching various officials and seeking justice. Alleging that their pleas were ignored, they climbed a water tank to stage a protest and demand action against those responsible.

The incident has drawn attention in the area, while further details regarding the municipal authorities’ response are awaited.