Telangana

Raja Singh Urges Telangana BJP Leaders to End Group Politics

BJP MLA Raja Singh has expressed concern over what he described as recurring group politics within the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that internal differences often result in leaders taking their complaints to the party's central leadership in New Delhi.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 August 2026 - 11:46
Raja Singh Urges Telangana BJP Leaders to End Group Politics
Raja Singh Urges Telangana BJP Leaders to End Group Politics

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Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh has expressed concern over what he described as recurring group politics within the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that internal differences often result in leaders taking their complaints to the party’s central leadership in New Delhi.

According to Raja Singh, the continued factionalism within the Telangana BJP has affected the representation of state leaders at the national level. He claimed that Telangana leaders did not find a place in the BJP’s national executive because of the persistent internal disputes.

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The MLA urged party leaders in Telangana to change their approach and work together for the strengthening of the party.

“Every time there are group politics in the Telangana BJP, leaders take their complaints to Delhi. Even now, Telangana BJP leaders should change,” Raja Singh said.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 August 2026 - 11:46
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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