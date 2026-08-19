Raja Singh Urges Telangana BJP Leaders to End Group Politics

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh has expressed concern over what he described as recurring group politics within the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that internal differences often result in leaders taking their complaints to the party’s central leadership in New Delhi.

According to Raja Singh, the continued factionalism within the Telangana BJP has affected the representation of state leaders at the national level. He claimed that Telangana leaders did not find a place in the BJP’s national executive because of the persistent internal disputes.

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The MLA urged party leaders in Telangana to change their approach and work together for the strengthening of the party.

“Every time there are group politics in the Telangana BJP, leaders take their complaints to Delhi. Even now, Telangana BJP leaders should change,” Raja Singh said.