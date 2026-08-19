D. Nagender Tells Telangana High Court He Has Not Left BRS or Joined Congress

Hyderabad: BRS MLA D. Nagender has informed the Telangana High Court that he has neither resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nor formally joined the Congress party.

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition challenging the Speaker’s decision in connection with the disqualification proceedings against MLAs accused of defection.

Nagender’s counsel told the High Court that the MLA had never publicly announced that he was joining the Congress and continues to be a member of the BRS. The lawyer also argued that there is no rule preventing a sitting MLA from contesting an MP election on the ticket of another political party.

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Defending the Speaker’s ruling, Nagender’s counsel submitted that the decision had been taken in accordance with legal provisions. The lawyer argued that courts should intervene in the Speaker’s decision only if there is a clear legal error and maintained that judicial intervention was not necessary in the present case.

After hearing the arguments, the Telangana High Court adjourned further hearing in the matter to August 20.