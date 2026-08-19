Telangana

D. Nagender Tells Telangana High Court He Has Not Left BRS or Joined Congress

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition challenging the Speaker's decision in connection with the disqualification proceedings against MLAs accused of defection.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 August 2026 - 11:17
D. Nagender Tells Telangana High Court He Has Not Left BRS or Joined Congress
D. Nagender Tells Telangana High Court He Has Not Left BRS or Joined Congress

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: BRS MLA D. Nagender has informed the Telangana High Court that he has neither resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nor formally joined the Congress party.

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition challenging the Speaker’s decision in connection with the disqualification proceedings against MLAs accused of defection.

Nagender’s counsel told the High Court that the MLA had never publicly announced that he was joining the Congress and continues to be a member of the BRS. The lawyer also argued that there is no rule preventing a sitting MLA from contesting an MP election on the ticket of another political party.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Defending the Speaker’s ruling, Nagender’s counsel submitted that the decision had been taken in accordance with legal provisions. The lawyer argued that courts should intervene in the Speaker’s decision only if there is a clear legal error and maintained that judicial intervention was not necessary in the present case.

After hearing the arguments, the Telangana High Court adjourned further hearing in the matter to August 20.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 August 2026 - 11:17
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button