Telangana SIR: 73.39 Lakhs Voters Excluded from Draft Rolls, 92 Lakh May Receive Notices

Hyderabad: A large-scale revision of Telangana’s electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has resulted in 73.39 lakhs voters being left out of the draft electoral rolls, according to Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy.

Telangana has around 3.38 crore registered voters, of whom 78.30% submitted their Enumeration Forms during the revision exercise. The process is aimed at identifying and removing entries relating to deceased voters, people who have permanently shifted, duplicate registrations and other discrepancies.

Why were 73.39 lakhs names left out?

According to the details released during the SIR process, the 73.39 lakh cases include voters identified under different categories:

9.22 lakh voters were reported as deceased.

voters were reported as deceased. 57.46 lakh were identified as permanently shifted or unavailable.

were identified as permanently shifted or unavailable. 6.70 lakh were found to have registrations at more than one location.

These figures account for the major categories of voters who were not included in the draft rolls.

Over 73 lakh Voters Deleted in Telangana SIR draft rolls; while 92 lakh to get Notices



Around 73.39 lakh voters have been removed from the Special Intensive Revision (#SIR ) in #Telangana as draft rolls were released Monday



Around 92 lakh #Voters will be sent notices, CEO said. pic.twitter.com/CcrQrztkjy — The News Diary (@The_NewsDiary) August 17, 2026

Notices to be issued to around 92 lakh voters

Officials are expected to issue notices to around 92 lakhs voters between August 17 and August 31. These include voters whose records require further verification or whose details could not be matched during the SIR exercise.

Around 60 lakh voters have discrepancies in their records, while nearly 32 lakhs voters could not be linked with the 2002 electoral rolls used as a reference during the revision.

The notices are intended to give affected voters an opportunity to clarify their status and provide the required information or documents.

Voters can file claims and objections

Importantly, being left out of the draft electoral roll does not necessarily mean permanent deletion of a voter’s name. Eligible voters will have an opportunity to submit claims and objections during the prescribed period.

Voters whose names are missing can apply for inclusion through Form 6, while corrections to existing voter details can be requested through Form 8.

The SIR exercise is intended to ensure that Telangana’s electoral rolls are updated and contain only eligible voters before the final publication of the electoral list.

Key figures at a glance