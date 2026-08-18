Telangana

Telangana SIR: 73.39 Lakhs Voters Excluded from Draft Rolls, 92 Lakh May Receive Notices

The notices are intended to give affected voters an opportunity to clarify their status and provide the required information or documents.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 August 2026 - 16:44
Telangana SIR: 73.39 Lakh Voters Excluded from Draft Rolls, 92 Lakh May Receive Notices
Telangana SIR: 73.39 Lakh Voters Excluded from Draft Rolls, 92 Lakh May Receive Notices

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Hyderabad: A large-scale revision of Telangana’s electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has resulted in 73.39 lakhs voters being left out of the draft electoral rolls, according to Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy.

Telangana has around 3.38 crore registered voters, of whom 78.30% submitted their Enumeration Forms during the revision exercise. The process is aimed at identifying and removing entries relating to deceased voters, people who have permanently shifted, duplicate registrations and other discrepancies.

Why were 73.39 lakhs names left out?

According to the details released during the SIR process, the 73.39 lakh cases include voters identified under different categories:

  • 9.22 lakh voters were reported as deceased.
  • 57.46 lakh were identified as permanently shifted or unavailable.
  • 6.70 lakh were found to have registrations at more than one location.

These figures account for the major categories of voters who were not included in the draft rolls.

Notices to be issued to around 92 lakh voters

Officials are expected to issue notices to around 92 lakhs voters between August 17 and August 31. These include voters whose records require further verification or whose details could not be matched during the SIR exercise.

Around 60 lakh voters have discrepancies in their records, while nearly 32 lakhs voters could not be linked with the 2002 electoral rolls used as a reference during the revision.

The notices are intended to give affected voters an opportunity to clarify their status and provide the required information or documents.

Voters can file claims and objections

Importantly, being left out of the draft electoral roll does not necessarily mean permanent deletion of a voter’s name. Eligible voters will have an opportunity to submit claims and objections during the prescribed period.

Voters whose names are missing can apply for inclusion through Form 6, while corrections to existing voter details can be requested through Form 8.

The SIR exercise is intended to ensure that Telangana’s electoral rolls are updated and contain only eligible voters before the final publication of the electoral list.

Key figures at a glance

ParticularFigure
Total voters in Telangana3.38 crore
Forms submitted78.30%
Voters left out of draft rolls73.39 lakh
Possible noticesAround 92 lakh
Notice periodAugust 17–31
Deceased voters identified9.22 lakh
Shifted/unavailable voters57.46 lakh
Multiple registrations6.70 lakh

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 August 2026 - 16:44
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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