Ethics Committee Issues Notice to MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Over Remarks Against Kadiyam Srihari

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly’s Ethics Committee has reportedly issued a notice to BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in connection with remarks allegedly made against opposition MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

The committee is scheduled to take up the complaint against Kaushik Reddy and conduct an inquiry into the matter. The Ethics Committee will meet on August 29 at 11 a.m. at Assembly Committee Hall–1.

The inquiry follows a complaint lodged over the remarks made by Kaushik Reddy against Kadiyam Srihari. During the meeting, the committee is expected to examine the complaint and seek an explanation from the MLA.

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Further details regarding the proceedings and the Ethics Committee’s observations are awaited.