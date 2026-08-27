Telangana

Ethics Committee Issues Notice to MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Over Remarks Against Kadiyam Srihari

The committee is scheduled to take up the complaint against Kaushik Reddy and conduct an inquiry into the matter. The Ethics Committee will meet on August 29 at 11 a.m. at Assembly Committee Hall–1.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 August 2026 - 12:52
Ethics Committee Issues Notice to MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Over Remarks Against Kadiyam Srihari
Ethics Committee Issues Notice to MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Over Remarks Against Kadiyam Srihari

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly’s Ethics Committee has reportedly issued a notice to BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in connection with remarks allegedly made against opposition MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

The committee is scheduled to take up the complaint against Kaushik Reddy and conduct an inquiry into the matter. The Ethics Committee will meet on August 29 at 11 a.m. at Assembly Committee Hall–1.

The inquiry follows a complaint lodged over the remarks made by Kaushik Reddy against Kadiyam Srihari. During the meeting, the committee is expected to examine the complaint and seek an explanation from the MLA.

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Further details regarding the proceedings and the Ethics Committee’s observations are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 August 2026 - 12:52
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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