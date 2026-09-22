Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches expanded breakfast scheme for Classes VI to VIII

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, on Tuesday launched the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Breakfast Scheme, extending free morning meals to students of Classes VI to VIII in government and government-aided schools across the State.

Vijay inaugurated the expansion at the Corporation Middle School in Gandhigram, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

He served pongal to students before sitting with them and having breakfast.

The expansion will bring an additional 15.30 lakh students under the programme. Overall, 34.64 lakh children studying in 44,984 government and government-aided schools will now benefit from the scheme.

The State government has allocated an additional ₹217.63 crore for implementing the expanded programme. It has been introduced in all districts except the Madurantakam constituency in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, where Assembly bye-elections are scheduled.

The breakfast programme was originally introduced in 2022 by then Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the DMK government. It was initially intended for students of Classes I to V in government schools and was subsequently extended to government-aided institutions.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The programme was designed to combat malnutrition among children, improve school attendance and encourage students to continue their education without dropping out.

Before the latest expansion, it covered 19.34 lakh students studying in 37,447 government and government-aided schools.

After the TVK government assumed office, the programme was renamed the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Breakfast Scheme. Vijay later announced that it would be extended to Classes VI, VII and VIII.

The launch had initially been scheduled for September 17, coinciding with social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s birth anniversary.

It was postponed to September 22 because Vijay was visiting London to attract industrial investments to Tamil Nadu.

Under the prescribed weekly menu, students will be served upma on Monday, khichdi on Tuesday, pongal on Wednesday, upma on Thursday and a sweet dish on Friday.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure that the food is nutritious and prepared in hygienic conditions.

CM Vijay also directed officials to conduct regular inspections of kitchens and dining areas, maintain cleanliness and closely monitor the quality and timely distribution of meals to students.