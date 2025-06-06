European T20 Premier League Delayed to 2026 for Stronger Global Debut

Dublin: The highly anticipated European T20 Premier League (ETPL) — an ICC-sanctioned international cricket tournament co-owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan — has been officially postponed to 2026, according to Cricket Ireland.

Originally scheduled to run from July 15 to August 3, 2025, the six-team T20 league was set to unite Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands in a landmark collaboration to elevate European cricket on the global stage.

“The 2025 window offered a great foundation, but launching in 2026 gives us the best opportunity for long-term success,” said Warren Deutrom, Chair of ETPL.

Why the ETPL Was Postponed to 2026

The decision to delay was made after detailed discussions with franchise investors, broadcasters, sponsors, and cricket boards, all of whom agreed that a 2026 launch would allow the league to be better structured, financed, and promoted.

One major factor behind the decision was that several potential ETPL franchise owners are also involved in The Hundred — a competing T20 league — and are currently prioritizing those investments.

Backed by ICC and Rules Sports Tech

Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in November 2023, the ETPL aims to be a global cricket event that brings new excitement to European cricket fans. The tournament is supported by Rules Sports Tech along with the national boards of the Netherlands, Scotland, and Ireland.

“We’re laying the groundwork for a world-class tournament with the right partners and structure,” said Saurav Banerjee, ETPL co-owner.

What to Expect in 2026

Despite the delay, the European T20 Premier League is on track to become a major force in international T20 cricket. The 2026 edition is expected to deliver a professional, competitive, and globally broadcast league, featuring top players and modern sporting infrastructure.