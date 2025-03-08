Ex-Lovers Kareena and Shahid Share a Heartfelt Hug at IIFA 2025

Bollywood Stars Reunite at IIFA Jaipur

Mumbai: The ongoing International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 in Jaipur witnessed an unexpected yet heartwarming moment when Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor hugged each other on stage.

The two stars, who were in a relationship for nearly five years before parting ways, shared this special moment in front of a thrilled audience.

Also Read: Raj Kundra Expresses Love for ‘Lady Luck’ Shilpa Shetty on International Women’s Day



Kareena Kapoor’s Emotional Tribute to Raj Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan also expressed her excitement about performing at the 25th edition of IIFA. She said,

“Namaskar, it feels so good to be here. I’m so happy that IIFA asked me to perform. My performance will be very special because it has been 100 years of my grandfather Raj Kapoor, and we are going to pay a tribute to him. I’m very, very excited. It’s a very emotional moment, and I can’t wait for tomorrow night.”

The Legacy of Jab We Met

Kareena and Shahid Kapoor last worked together in the iconic 2007 film Jab We Met. The movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali, became a turning point for Bollywood rom-coms, solidifying Imtiaz’s place as a top filmmaker. The story followed Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor), a heartbroken businessman, who meets a lively Punjabi girl Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor) during a train journey. The film, shot across Mumbai, Bhatinda, and Shimla, became a cult favorite, with music by Pritam and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Their Personal Journeys Post-Breakup

Following Jab We Met, both actors moved on in their personal lives. Kareena Kapoor dated Saif Ali Khan for five years before they tied the knot in 2012. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, married Mira Rajput in 2015, and they have two children, Misha (born 2016) and Zain (born 2018).

Fans Celebrate the Reunion

The Kareena-Shahid hug at IIFA 2025 has sparked nostalgia among Bollywood fans, reminding them of their past chemistry both on and off-screen. The duo’s brief yet warm interaction on stage has become one of the most talked-about moments of this year’s IIFA.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bollywood’s biggest events!