Raj Kundra Expresses Love for ‘Lady Luck’ Shilpa Shetty on International Women’s Day

Mumbai: Businessman and actor Raj Kundra took to social media to celebrate his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, on International Women’s Day. He shared a heartwarming video highlighting their cherished moments together and expressed his deep admiration for her.

Heartfelt Poetry for Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra’s tribute was made even more touching with an emotional piece of poetry written by renowned Punjabi poet Sony Singh Thulewal. The poem beautifully encapsulated Raj’s love and gratitude towards Shilpa, who he fondly refers to as his “lady luck.”

Raj, known for setting husband and family goals, continues to inspire by cherishing moments with his family. Whether it’s spending quality time with their children or celebrating Shilpa, he never misses a chance to express his love and appreciation.

Raj Kundra’s Upcoming Punjabi Film ‘Mehr’

On the professional front, Raj Kundra is gearing up for his Punjabi theatrical debut, ‘Mehr.’ The film, directed by Rakesh Mehta, is currently being shot in Mohali. Raj will be seen sharing screen space with actress Geeta Basra in this much-anticipated project.

‘Mehr’ is set to be a compelling tale of love, life, and relationships, with a theatrical release scheduled for September 5. Alongside this, Raj has two more films lined up, with official announcements expected soon. With these upcoming projects, he is poised to make a significant mark in Punjabi cinema.

Shilpa Shetty’s Viral ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ Reel

Shilpa Shetty recently joined the viral ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ trend by posting a fun dance reel on the popular Marathi song. Dressed in a vibrant outfit, she showcased her signature dance moves, captivating her fans.

Raj Kundra, always playful in his interactions, dropped a witty comment under the post, asking, “All okay?” This sparked a wave of amusing responses from fans, making the post even more engaging.