Sonakshi Sinha’s Powerful Look from ‘Jatadhara’ Unveiled on Women’s Day

Sonakshi Sinha’s Striking First Look Revealed

Mumbai: The much-anticipated first look of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha from her upcoming film “Jatadhara” was unveiled on Women’s Day. The actress took to Instagram in collaboration with Zee Studios to share the striking poster, captivating audiences with her powerful and intense appearance.

Sonakshi’s Fierce Avatar in Jatadhara

In the unveiled poster, Sonakshi is seen in a bold and commanding look. She is adorned in elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings. Her fierce expression is complemented by dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead, enhancing the film’s mystical and mythological aura.

Adding to the mystery, Sonakshi covers part of her face with her hand, which is decorated with multiple rings and long nails. The tagline on the poster, “A Force of Strength and Power,” further reinforces the commanding presence she brings to the film.

Sonakshi’s South Indian Film Industry Debut

Sonakshi Sinha is set to make her debut in the Telugu film industry with “Jatadhara”, a film that blends action, mythology, and supernatural elements. The journey of this ambitious project began with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on February 14, attended by notable industry figures.

Filming in Mount Abu’s Mystical Jungle Set

The team behind “Jatadhara” is now heading to the dense forests of Mount Abu, where an intricately designed jungle set has been created at Maukaa Studios. This setting aims to bring the mystical world of Jatadhara to life, promising a visually immersive cinematic experience.

Cast and Crew Behind ‘Jatadhara’

“Jatadhara” features Sudheer Babu in a key role, while debutant Venkat Kalyan takes on the directorial duties. The film is produced by Zee Studios, with Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang leading the production team.

Co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, along with creative producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre, are working closely to shape the film’s unique vision.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Shooting Schedule

The actress is all set to begin shooting for “Jatadhara” on March 10. With a mix of high-octane action and deep-rooted mythology, the film is expected to be a visually stunning spectacle for fans of the genre.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sonakshi Sinha’s debut in Telugu cinema and the journey of “Jatadhara.”