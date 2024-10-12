Ex-Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan Visit Hospital; Attack Involved 3 Suspects

On a tragic evening in Mumbai, Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister and a well-known figure in the state’s political and entertainment circles, was fatally shot outside his son’s office in Bandra. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2024, shaking both political and public spheres. Siddique, aged 65, succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital, despite immediate medical attention. As the investigation unfolds, three suspects are believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting, with two already in custody.

Who Was Baba Siddique?

Baba Siddique was a prominent political figure in Maharashtra, known for his close ties with the entertainment industry and his long political career. Originally from Bihar, Siddique began his political journey in the Indian National Congress (INC) as a member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the INC. His career as a public servant started early when he was elected as a Municipal Corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Later, he served as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency for three consecutive terms from 1999 to 2009.

Over the years, Siddique held various ministerial portfolios, including Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). His tenure was marked by active involvement in social work and a strong connection with the people of his constituency. Siddique also served as the chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) from 2000 to 2004.

Earlier this year, Siddique made headlines when he resigned from the Congress Party and joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). His decision to switch allegiances came after expressing discontent with his treatment in the Congress. In his own words, he compared his experience in the party to being like “curry leaves used to enhance the taste of food.” He sought a more significant role in the NCP, especially with the recent rise of Ajit Pawar’s influence in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

The Attack

The fatal shooting took place around 9:30 PM outside his son, Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate Ground in the Nirmal Nagar area of Bandra (East), Mumbai. According to initial reports, at least three assailants were involved in the attack, firing two to three rounds at the former minister. Baba Siddique was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, but sadly, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Mumbai Police have taken swift action, detaining two suspects from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in connection with the shooting. One more suspect is currently on the run, with authorities intensifying their efforts to track him down. The police are probing multiple angles, including political and business rivalry, and there is speculation that the underworld may also be involved. The role of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang is also under investigation.

Security and Reactions

Baba Siddique was under ‘Y’ category security after receiving death threats just 15 days before the incident. However, despite these measures, the attack still occurred, raising concerns about the effectiveness of his security detail.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy and assured the public that no one would be allowed to disrupt law and order in Mumbai. He emphasized that a “gang-war-like situation should not be allowed to resurface” and that the police will take strict action against those responsible.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reviewed the situation with senior officials and assured that the investigation would be conducted swiftly and thoroughly.

A Stalwart in Politics and Social Circles

Baba Siddique was not only a seasoned politician but also a significant figure in Mumbai’s social circles, particularly known for his grand Iftar parties. These annual gatherings attracted some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Siddique’s Iftar parties were so influential that they were credited with mending a high-profile rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in 2013. The two actors had not been on speaking terms since a heated argument in 2008 but reconciled at one of Siddique’s Iftar gatherings.

His death has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, with many celebrities visiting Lilavati Hospital to pay their respects. Among the notable names spotted at the hospital were Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who were visibly shaken by the news.

Investigation Update

As the investigation continues, the Mumbai Police are leaving no stone unturned in identifying the motives behind the assassination. While political rivalry remains a strong possibility, Siddique’s business interests may also have played a role in his death. With the underworld’s involvement being probed, the police are focusing on potential connections to organized crime syndicates, particularly the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been under scrutiny for several high-profile crimes in recent months.

The Nirmal Nagar Police have already registered an FIR, and the Crime Branch-CID has joined the probe. Security in the Bandra area has been heightened, and the authorities are closely monitoring any developments.

Political Impact

Baba Siddique’s death has left a significant void in the political landscape of Maharashtra. Known for his accessibility and connection with the masses, Siddique was a beloved figure in his constituency. His departure from the Congress Party earlier this year to join Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP was seen as a strategic move in light of the changing political dynamics in the state. Siddique was expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections, but his untimely death has left his supporters in shock.

His son, Zeeshan Siddique, who is an MLA from Vandre East, has also been in the spotlight. Recently expelled from the Congress Party for alleged anti-party activities, Zeeshan’s political future now hangs in the balance as he deals with the tragic loss of his father.

The assassination of Baba Siddique marks a dark chapter in Mumbai’s political history. A veteran leader with deep-rooted connections in both politics and Bollywood, Siddique’s death has left many unanswered questions. As the investigation progresses, the authorities are under immense pressure to bring those responsible to justice and prevent further incidents of violence. The tragedy has also reignited discussions about political security and the involvement of organized crime in Mumbai.