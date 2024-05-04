Extend all possible support to victims in sexual abuse case: Rahul to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has requested Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to extend all possible support to the victims in the alleged sexual abuse of several women involving the sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

He also asked Siddaramaiah to ensure that all those responsible for these “heinous crimes are brought to book”.

Responding to the letter written by Gandhi, the chief minister on Saturday took to ‘X’ and assured that his government is committed to protecting the victims of rape and injustice by Prajwal Revanna.

“An impartial investigation will be conducted and no matter how many influential people are involved in the case, they will be handed over to the hands of the law. Along with wiping tears of the aggrieved, I am giving a promise @Rahul Gandhi and to everyone in the country that our government will stand with them in their struggle for justice,” he posted in Kannada.

In his letter to Siddaramaiah dated May 3, Gandhi alleged that Prajwal sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years. Many who looked up to him as a brother and son were “brutalised in the most violent manner and robbed of their dignity. The rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment.”

The Congress leader expressed that he is deeply shocked to learn that as far back as December 2023, our Home Minister Amit Shah was informed by G Devaraje Gowda about Prajwal Revanna’s antecedents, especially his history of sexual violence and the presence of videos filmed by the perpetrator.

“What is even more shocking is that despite these gruesome allegations being brought to the notice of the senior most BJP leadership, the prime minister campaigned and canvassed for a mass rapist. Furthermore, the Union Government willfully allowed him to flee India to derail any meaningful investigation.

“The deeply perverse nature of these crimes and the absolute impunity enjoyed by Prajwal Revanna with the blessings of the prime minister and home minister deserves the strongest condemnation,” he stated in the letter.

It also stated that how in his two decades in public life, he has never come across a senior public representative who has constantly chosen silence in the face of “untold violence against women”.

“From our wreslters in Haryana to our sisters in Manipur, Indian women are bearing the brunt of the prime minister’s tacit support for such criminals,” the letter alleged.

The letter further stated that the Congress party has a moral duty to fight for justice for our mothers and sisters. I understand that the Karnataka Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the grave allegations, and a request has been made to the prime minister to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport and get him extradited to India at the earliest.

“I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims. They deserve our compassion and solidarity as they fight their battle for justice. We have a collective duty to ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book,” the letter added.