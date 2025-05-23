Hyderabad: Fake Bike Recovery Agents Nabbed by Attapur Police in Extortion Case

In a shocking incident, Attapur police arrested two individuals posing as bike recovery agents for extorting money under the pretense of finance dues. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 20 and came to light following a complaint lodged by a victim, Abdul Basheer.

Abdul Basheer was reportedly riding his Honda Shine bike from Aramghar towards Mehdipatnam when he was intercepted near Reliance Mart by two men—identified as Sardar Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Pawar. The duo forcibly took Basheer to the Kala Hanuman Temple near Pillar Number 161.

False Finance Dues and Physical Assault

Claiming that Basheer’s bike had a pending loan of ₹60,000, the accused threatened to seize the vehicle unless he paid ₹8,000. When Basheer asked for their identification, one of the men allegedly slapped him and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident.

Negotiation and Forced Payment

Fearing for his safety, Basheer called his friend Shoaib Ali for financial help. After some negotiation with the accused, the amount was reduced to ₹2,500. As directed, Basheer paid the amount at a MeeSeva center located behind the Golden Palace, after which the bike was returned to him.

Attapur Police Launch Investigation and Arrest Accused

Following the complaint, Attapur police analyzed CCTV footage and managed to identify and apprehend the accused. The police seized ₹2,500 in cash, a Pulsar bike, and mobile phones from the duo.

Case Registered, Further Investigation Underway

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing to determine if the accused were involved in similar incidents elsewhere. The police have urged the public to report any such fake recovery attempts immediately.