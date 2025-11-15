Fancy Numbers Get Costlier in Telangana as Online-Only System Begins

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has increased the fees for vehicle fancy numbers, with some premium numbers now costing more than half a lakh rupee. The revision comes after the Centre amended Rule 81 of the Telangana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the official notification was released on Saturday.

Under the new guidelines, applications for all fancy numbers will now be processed exclusively online. If more than one applicant requests the same number, the number will be allotted through an auction process.

One of the most sought-after numbers, 9999, which previously cost ₹50,000, will now be priced at ₹1.5 lakh. Motorists applying for fancy numbers must submit their applications between 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM through the Transport Department’s official portal: www.transport.telangana.gov.in.

Transport officials believe the revised fee structure will significantly boost the department’s revenue. During the previous financial year (2023–2024), the five RTA offices in Hyderabad alone generated ₹124.2 crore from fancy number allocations. With the increased rates, this revenue is expected to rise even further.

Residents who have objections or suggestions regarding the amended rules can submit their feedback to the government through the Transport Commissioner within 30 days.

The updated system is expected to bring transparency, streamline applications, and standardize the process for premium vehicle registration numbers across the state.