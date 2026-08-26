Father Carries Fever-Stricken Son 5 Kilometers Without a Road Path

Manyam: A lack of proper road connectivity has once again highlighted the difficulties faced by residents of remote villages in Manyam district, after a father was forced to carry his fever-stricken son for nearly five kilometres to reach a hospital.

The incident was reported in Rebha–Vanadha village of Komarada mandal, where a resident carried his son, Yashwanth, on his shoulder after the boy fell ill with fever.

With no proper road available from the village, the father had to walk through streams and difficult terrain while carrying his son. After covering nearly five kilometres, he managed to reach Kuneru Hospital, where the child received medical treatment.

The incident has brought attention to the hardships faced by villagers who are forced to depend on narrow and difficult paths to access essential services, particularly healthcare.

Residents said the absence of road connectivity becomes especially challenging during emergencies and the rainy season, when streams and other natural obstacles make travel even more difficult.

Villagers have urged government officials and local authorities to take immediate steps to construct a proper road connecting the village with nearby areas. They said improved road connectivity would provide residents with easier access to hospitals, schools, markets and other essential services.

The villagers appealed to the authorities to respond to their long-standing demand and take up road construction works at the earliest to prevent people from facing similar hardships in the future.

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