Fire Erupts at Furniture Workshop in Suleman Nagar, Short Circuit Suspected

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out late on Tuesday night at a furniture workshop located in Diamond City, Suleman Nagar, under the Attapur Police Station limits.

According to reports, the blaze erupted suddenly inside the workshop’s storage area, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. Local residents, who noticed the flames, immediately alerted the fire department and Attapur police.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighters worked swiftly to bring the flames under control, preventing them from spreading to nearby structures. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Police officials suspect that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit inside the workshop. A detailed investigation has been initiated to confirm the cause and assess the extent of the damage.

The Attapur Police have registered a case and are continuing further inquiries into the incident. Fire safety officials have also advised workshop owners in the area to ensure proper electrical maintenance to prevent such mishaps in the future.