Fire Erupts in Zaheerabad! Factory Engulfed in Flames Overnight

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a timber factory in Telangana’s Zaheerabad. The incident occurred last night in Rachnapet, Zaheerabad.

Fire Engulfs the Entire Factory

Within moments, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire factory and sending towering flames into the sky. Due to the intensity of the blaze, machinery and all other materials inside the factory were completely reduced to ashes. The fire also spread to a nearby shop, resulting in the destruction of a motorcycle.

Firefighters Bring Situation Under Control

Upon receiving information from local residents, the fire brigade arrived at the scene. Fire engines were deployed, and after significant effort, the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control.

Cause and Investigation

Authorities stated that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The affected carpenter, Maruti, reported heavy financial losses due to the incident. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.