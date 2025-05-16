Fire Horror in Bandlaguda: AIMIM Leader Syed Haji Reveals Shocking Details

Hyderabad: A major fire incident was reported on Thursday night at the residence of Mir Hasham Ali Khan located in Ahmed Nagar, within the Bandlaguda Police Station limits. According to initial reports, the fire was triggered by a short circuit, leading to significant property damage.

Bandlaguda Police and Fire Brigade Respond Promptly

Upon receiving the alert, Bandlaguda Police quickly rushed to the spot and coordinated with the Fire Brigade, successfully bringing the fire under control. The joint efforts of local residents, community leaders, and the fire services prevented the fire from spreading further.

No Casualties Reported, But Property Loss is High

As per the official update, there were no casualties in the incident. However, the material loss is reported to be substantial, with valuable household items and property damaged in the blaze.

Locals and Leaders Join Firefighting Efforts

Several locals and community leaders actively participated in controlling the fire. Notably, members of the public, along with area volunteers, played a crucial role in assisting the authorities.

AIMIM Local President Syed Haji Shares Details

While speaking to the media, Syed Haji, the local AIMIM party president, shared complete details of the incident and praised the quick action taken by the police and fire department.

“Thanks to the timely response from Bandlaguda Police and Fire Brigade, the fire was contained swiftly. The local public also showed great unity and courage,” said Syed Haji.

Investigation Underway

The Bandlaguda Police have registered the incident and an official investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause and assess the total damage.