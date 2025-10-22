Gau Rakshak Injured in Firing Incident in Medchal After Heated Argument Over Cattle Transport

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near Rockwood School under the Pocharam Police Station limits in Medchal district on Wednesday evening after a man opened fire on another individual, triggering panic in the area.

According to police reports, a person identified as Ibrahim allegedly fired at a man named Sonu Singh. The incident reportedly occurred after Sonu Singh attempted to stop Ibrahim, who was said to be transporting cattle at the time.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Orders Immediate Closure of All Transport Check Posts Across the State

Following the firing, Ibrahim fled the scene. Police teams immediately rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Senior officials, including Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, also arrived at the scene to review the situation.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have assured that special teams have been deployed to apprehend the accused at the earliest. Meanwhile, the incident has caused anxiety among locals, who expressed concern over the increasing frequency of such violent episodes in the region.