Hyderabad: First Batch of Telangana Hajj Pilgrims Returns After Completing Pilgrimage

The first group of Hajj pilgrims from Telangana returned to Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday, June 13, after completing their sacred journey. The convoy, comprising 262 pilgrims, landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at 4 AM via Saudi Airlines flight SV 3068.

They were welcomed by Telangana State Hajj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Bayabani Khusro Pasha, who greeted them with bouquets, expressing happiness over their safe return.

Journey Spanned 46 Spiritual Days

The pilgrims had left for Medina and later Mecca on April 29 under the supervision of the Telangana State Hajj Committee. After spending 46 spiritually significant days in the holy cities, they returned with heartfelt gratitude for the arrangements made by the State Hajj Committee.

Most pilgrims praised the support, accommodation, and transport services provided throughout their journey.

Zam Zam Distribution and Controversial Display

Saudi Airlines made arrangements to distribute Zam Zam water bottles to all pilgrims upon arrival. However, a gesture by the Hajj Committee officials sparked attention — the sacred Zam Zam bottles were placed near their feet for the sake of photography and videography, raising eyebrows among observers. The act was perceived by many as lacking the reverence due to the holy water, despite the Committee’s overall efficient handling of the pilgrimage.

More Convoys Expected Soon

This marks the beginning of return convoys for Hajj 2025. The Telangana State Hajj Committee is expected to continue receiving groups of returning pilgrims over the coming days, ensuring they are welcomed and provided with necessary post-pilgrimage assistance.