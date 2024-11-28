First Phase of Riyadh Metro Project Launched in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The first phase of the Riyadh Metro project has officially been launched in Saudi Arabia’s capital. This development marks a significant step in reshaping the city’s public transportation landscape.

The launch ceremony was graced by the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz, who inaugurated the metro project. During the opening event, a video presentation was shown to King Salman, highlighting the importance of the project and the various stages of its completion.

The Riyadh Metro comprises six train lines spanning 176 kilometers and featuring 85 stations, including four main hubs. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), three of these lines will be opened to the public on December 1, with a phased rollout to complete the citywide network.

The total number of metro stations in Riyadh will be 85, with four central stations. At the inauguration, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his gratitude to King Salman, emphasizing that under the King’s patronage, the metro project had become a reality. He highlighted that this project would provide an exemplary service for the citizens of Riyadh and visitors alike.

By mid-December, three more tracks will be activated, providing greater connectivity for passengers traveling between King Abdullah Road and King Abdulaziz City.

The first phase of the project will cover routes from Al-Oruba to Al-Batha and from King Khalid Airport to the Ring Road, including stations at Abdulrahman bin Auf and Sheikh Hassan bin Hussein, all operating at full capacity.

Riyadh Metro : A new beginning in Riyadh 🇸🇦😍 pic.twitter.com/DD94GzjH9q — Saudi-Expatriates.com (@saudiexpat) November 27, 2024

The second phase of the Riyadh Metro project is expected to commence in mid-December. This phase will extend from King Abdullah Road to King Abdulaziz City, offering more travel options for commuters.

The Riyadh Metro is one of the world’s largest public transport projects, featuring automated trains and stations powered by renewable energy. The ambitious project is expected to play a crucial role in alleviating Riyadh’s traffic congestion and is seen as a major step towards modernizing the city’s transport infrastructure.

This state-of-the-art metro system is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of public transportation in Riyadh, offering a fast, reliable, and environmentally friendly option for residents and visitors.