Five-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack in Telangana’s Karimnagar District – Tragic Incident

Karimnagar: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Telangana’s Karimnagar district, where a five-year-old girl died after suffering a heart attack.

The child, who had been playing in front of her parents just moments earlier, suddenly collapsed, leaving the entire family devastated.

The girl, named Okhlu, was the daughter of Raju and Jamuna from Jammi Kunta in Karimnagar. On Tuesday morning, after waking up, she played for a while before complaining to her mother about dizziness.

Concerned, the parents immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. After examining her, the doctors, noticing her critical condition, advised them to take her to a government hospital in Hanamkonda.

Unfortunately, the girl passed away during the doctor’s examination upon arrival at the hospital.

According to doctors, the girl had underlying heart issues, which her parents were unaware of. They believe that these undiagnosed problems likely caused the heart attack.

On hearing the news of their beloved daughter’s death, the parents were inconsolable, breaking down in grief. The tragic incident has also sent shockwaves through the Jammi Kunta area, leaving the community in mourning.