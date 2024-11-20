Food Poisoning at Government School in Narayanpet: 100 Students Hospitalized

Narayanpet: In a disturbing incident, nearly 100 students of the Maganur Government School in Narayanpet District fell ill due to food poisoning after consuming their midday meal. The students, enrolled at the District Panchayat High School, experienced severe health issues shortly after eating the meal, with many suffering from vomiting, diarrhea, and weakness.

According to reports from concerned parents, the students began feeling unwell shortly after having their lunch. Within a short period, around 100 children were reportedly rendered unconscious and had to be rushed to the government hospital for immediate medical treatment. Health officials are investigating the cause of the food poisoning, with preliminary reports suggesting that contaminated food may be the cause of the widespread illness.

Also Read: Is the Real Estate Mafia Out of Control? Dalit Leader Attack Sparks Concerns

Students Fall Ill After Midday Meal

The incident occurred in the Mandal region of Narayanpet, where the students, mostly in their early teens, were consuming the midday meal provided under the government’s free meal scheme. As the children started showing symptoms of food poisoning, their parents and school staff quickly responded to the crisis by getting them medical help. The situation has raised serious concerns over the quality and safety of food served under the government’s midday meal program.

Hospitalization and Ongoing Investigation

The affected students were immediately taken to the local government hospital, where doctors are currently providing treatment. While many of the children have shown signs of improvement, a few are still under observation. Health authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, focusing on identifying the source of contamination in the food.

Safety Concerns and Action Plan

This incident has raised alarm about the safety measures in place for the midday meal scheme in government schools. Parents and local authorities are now calling for better monitoring and stricter food safety standards to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The Telangana government has yet to release an official statement on the matter, but health and education department officials are expected to address the situation soon.

The case has sparked a debate about food safety in school meal programs across the state, with many urging for more transparency and accountability in food sourcing and preparation.