Former PM Gilani elected as chairman of Pak Senate

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was elected as the chairman of the Senate, or the upper house, of the country’s parliament on Tuesday, Presiding Officer of the election Senator Ishaq Dar announced.

Dar, also the foreign minister of the country, announced that Gilani was elected unopposed after no one else filed nomination papers to contest the election.

Gilani, who is a Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, served the country as prime minister from 2008 to 2012.

Syedal Khan Nasir of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was also elected as the deputy chairman of the house unopposed, said the presiding officer.

Earlier this month, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari summoned the House to meet for its inaugural session on Tuesday for the oath-taking of newly elected members and the election of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Tuesday was the first session of the Senate after the April 2 election.

Senators of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of former Prime Minister Imran Khan protested against the election, saying tthe House is not competent to elect the chairman after the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the senate polls in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

After taking the oath as chairman, Gilani said the senators represented the unity of the federation, and the Senate represented the diversity and strength of the nation.

Gilani added that he would play an active role in building bridges, enabling dialogue, and providing space for disagreements within the parliamentary norms for the country’s progress.