From Camera Kings to Foldable Wonders: Best Samsung Phones in Budget
New Delhi: Samsung continues to lead the premium smartphone segment in India by offering feature-packed devices under ₹70,000. From foldable designs to top-tier cameras, Samsung’s Galaxy series has something for every tech enthusiast. Here’s a look at the top 5 Samsung smartphones under ₹70,000 including Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Plus.
Table of Contents
Galaxy Z Flip5 (256GB and 512GB): A Compact Powerhouse
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, starting at ₹67,999 for the 256GB variant and ₹68,999 for the 512GB variant, stands out with its stylish foldable design and compact form factor. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- Battery: 3,700 mAh
- Operating System: Android v13
- Best For: Users who want a stylish and compact foldable smartphone
- Storage Note: No expandable storage; choose 512GB if you need more space
Galaxy S23 Plus 5G (512GB): Balanced Performance and Display
Priced at ₹66,999, the Galaxy S23 Plus 5G offers flagship-grade performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple rear camera system includes:
- 50 MP wide lens
- 12 MP ultra-wide lens
- 10 MP telephoto lens
- Battery: 4,700 mAh
- Best For: Camera lovers and performance-driven users
Galaxy S22 Ultra: Premium Features at a Competitive Price
Once Samsung’s top-tier model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available at ₹69,990, making it a great option under ₹70,000. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Glass protection.
- Camera Setup:
- 108 MP primary
- 12 MP ultra-wide
- Two 10 MP telephoto lenses (with 3x optical zoom)
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- OS: Android v12 (upgradable to v14)
- Best For: Power users and photography enthusiasts
Galaxy S9 Plus: Great Display, But No 5G
Though priced at ₹70,000, the Galaxy S9 Plus shows its age. With the Exynos 9810 processor, 6GB RAM, and a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED curved display, it still delivers quality visuals. However, lack of 5G support and older hardware may limit its appeal in 2025.
- Cameras:
- Dual rear: 12 MP + 12 MP
- Front: 8 MP
- Battery: 3,500 mAh
- Best For: Legacy Samsung fans not needing 5G
Which Samsung Phone Under ₹70,000 Is Best for You?
For cutting-edge design and portability, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is a standout choice. If you prioritize camera quality and performance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra or S23 Plus are excellent picks. Buyers should avoid the S9 Plus unless they don’t require 5G or updated features.