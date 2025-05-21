From Camera Kings to Foldable Wonders: Best Samsung Phones in Budget

New Delhi: Samsung continues to lead the premium smartphone segment in India by offering feature-packed devices under ₹70,000. From foldable designs to top-tier cameras, Samsung’s Galaxy series has something for every tech enthusiast. Here’s a look at the top 5 Samsung smartphones under ₹70,000 including Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Plus.

Galaxy Z Flip5 (256GB and 512GB): A Compact Powerhouse

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, starting at ₹67,999 for the 256GB variant and ₹68,999 for the 512GB variant, stands out with its stylish foldable design and compact form factor. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery : 3,700 mAh

: 3,700 mAh Operating System : Android v13

: Android v13 Best For : Users who want a stylish and compact foldable smartphone

: Users who want a stylish and compact foldable smartphone Storage Note: No expandable storage; choose 512GB if you need more space

Galaxy S23 Plus 5G (512GB): Balanced Performance and Display

Priced at ₹66,999, the Galaxy S23 Plus 5G offers flagship-grade performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple rear camera system includes:

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Says War 2 Is a Dream Come True for Action Fans

50 MP wide lens

12 MP ultra-wide lens

10 MP telephoto lens

Battery : 4,700 mAh

: 4,700 mAh Best For: Camera lovers and performance-driven users

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Premium Features at a Competitive Price

Once Samsung’s top-tier model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available at ₹69,990, making it a great option under ₹70,000. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Glass protection.

Camera Setup : 108 MP primary 12 MP ultra-wide Two 10 MP telephoto lenses (with 3x optical zoom)

: Battery : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh OS : Android v12 (upgradable to v14)

: Android v12 (upgradable to v14) Best For: Power users and photography enthusiasts

Galaxy S9 Plus: Great Display, But No 5G

Though priced at ₹70,000, the Galaxy S9 Plus shows its age. With the Exynos 9810 processor, 6GB RAM, and a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED curved display, it still delivers quality visuals. However, lack of 5G support and older hardware may limit its appeal in 2025.

Cameras : Dual rear: 12 MP + 12 MP Front: 8 MP

: Battery : 3,500 mAh

: 3,500 mAh Best For: Legacy Samsung fans not needing 5G

Which Samsung Phone Under ₹70,000 Is Best for You?

For cutting-edge design and portability, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is a standout choice. If you prioritize camera quality and performance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra or S23 Plus are excellent picks. Buyers should avoid the S9 Plus unless they don’t require 5G or updated features.