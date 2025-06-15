Gaddar Cine Awards 2024: Telangana Government Honours Tollywood’s Finest in Grand Ceremony

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government hosted the Gaddar Cine Awards 2024 on Saturday in a spectacular event celebrating cinematic excellence and paying tribute to the late revolutionary balladeer Gaddar. Held in Hyderabad, the event brought together top stars, directors, and technicians, with several luminaries receiving prestigious state-sponsored awards.

Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor for Pushpa 2, Shares Stage with CM Revanth Reddy

Superstar Allu Arjun was presented the Best Actor Award for his role in Pushpa 2 by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. This marked their first public appearance together since the Sandhya Theatre incident, drawing significant attention.

In a lighthearted moment, Allu Arjun sought the CM’s permission to recite a famous line from Pushpa 2, humorously saying, “Pushpa… Pushparaj…,” which delighted the audience. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Telangana Government, saying, “This is the first award for Pushpa 2—it’s special. I dedicate this award to my fans and thank director Sukumar and Rajamouli for their vision and support.”

Balakrishna Honoured with NTR National Award

Actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna was conferred the NTR National Award. He paid tribute to Gaddar, calling him “Telangana’s darling” and applauded the government’s efforts to celebrate the arts.

“I am fortunate to be the first recipient of this award from the Telangana government. Though the states may differ, our roots are the same. I’m proud of our Telugu identity,” Balakrishna said. He announced that the accompanying cash prize would be donated to the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Institute.

Director Sukumar Receives BN Reddy Film Award

Celebrated director Sukumar received the BN Reddy Film Award, stating that government awards hold a unique place in the hearts of filmmakers. He thanked CM Revanth Reddy, FDC Chairman Dil Raju, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for the honour. “Instituting these awards in Gaddar Garu’s name is a wonderful initiative,” he added.

Vijay Deverakonda Gets Kantharao Award

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda was awarded the Kantharao Award, named after actor Prapoorna Kantharao from Mahabubnagar. “This is a proud moment. I’m honoured to be the first recipient of this award. Thank you to the Chief Minister, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and Dil Raju Garu,” said Vijay.

Industry Veterans Praise Government’s Support

FDC Chairman Dil Raju noted that this is the first state-level film awards ceremony since Telangana’s formation. “We are awarding films selected by the jury since June 2, 2014. This is a great revival of recognition for Telugu cinema,” he said.

Lyricist Chandrabose remarked, “No matter where we achieve, the respect we receive on our home soil is unmatched.”

Music director MM Keeravani said receiving the award in the name of Gaddar felt like “a blessing of Goddess Basara Saraswati.”

A Night to Remember for Telugu Cinema

The event saw a rare congregation of senior stars like Jayasudha, Jayasudha, and Suhasini, adding to its grandeur. The Gaddar Cine Awards are now set to become an annual tradition in Telangana, aiming to bridge cinema and culture, and honour excellence across all aspects of the film industry.