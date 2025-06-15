Kajol Remembers Her Late Father Shomu Mukherjee with a Heartfelt Father’s Day Note

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol shared an emotional post on social media to remember her late father, Shomu Mukherjee, on the occasion of International Father’s Day and his birth anniversary week. The actress called him the source of her “unshakable confidence,” fondly reminiscing about the man who encouraged her to live boldly and unapologetically.

Kajol’s Touching Father’s Day Note Goes Viral

Kajol posted a throwback photo with her father and captioned it with heartfelt words:

"Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance.. here's to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me .. he used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter! It's his birthday this week as well and somehow it seems appropriate that Father's Day comes so close to his birthday. #loveyouda #missyoueveryday #happyfathersday."

Who Was Shomu Mukherjee?

Shomu Mukherjee, a noted film director, producer, and writer, was a significant contributor to Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s. Known for films like Ek Baar Muskura Do, Nanha Shikari, Chaila Babu, Fifty Fifty, Pathar Ke Insaan, and Sangdil Sanam, Shomu left behind a lasting cinematic legacy.

He met actress Tanuja during the production of Ek Baar Muskura Do, and the two tied the knot in 1973. The couple had two daughters — Kajol and Tanisha Mukherjee.

Kajol’s Debut and Her Father’s Support

Kajol debuted in 1992 with Bekhudi, and her father was reportedly proud of her bold career choices and natural talent. He passed away in April 2008 at the age of 64 due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Remembering Shomu Mukherjee on Father’s Day

With Kajol’s tribute trending across social media, fans and fellow celebrities joined in remembering Shomu Mukherjee — not just as a filmmaker but as a supportive father and proud mentor.