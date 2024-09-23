German Police Chased and Arrest 10-Year-Old Boy for Protesting in Support of Palestine

Berlin: In a shocking incident, German police arrested a 10-year-old boy during a crackdown on protests supporting Palestinians. The boy was waving a Palestinian flag during the demonstration when police moved to detain him.

Footage circulating on social media shows the frightened child trying to evade the officers, running for a while before being caught. The viral video captures the moment police chased the boy as he clutched the Palestinian flag.

As the officers apprehended the child, nearby citizens confronted the police, with some even pushing the officers. Despite the resistance, the officers formed a circle around the boy, preventing any attempts to free him.

The arrest has sparked outrage on social media, with users condemning the police action as disgraceful for Germany in 2024. One user sarcastically commented, “Berlin’s brave police have arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He was clearly planning to overthrow the government and declare a Palestinian state with his flag.”