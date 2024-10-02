GHMC Plans Shift to Monthly Property Tax Collection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is exploring a new approach to property tax collection, moving from the existing annual or bi-annual system to a monthly payment model. The proposed change aims to make tax payments easier and more manageable for property owners across the city.

Under the new plan, property owners would be able to pay their annual property tax in 12 equal monthly installments. This shift is expected to reduce the financial burden by spreading out the payments over the entire year, offering greater convenience to taxpayers.

One key point still under consideration is the future of the “Early Bird Scheme,” which currently offers a 5% rebate to property owners who pay their full annual tax early. Discussions are ongoing about whether the rebate will continue under the new monthly system. GHMC is also in the process of determining the penalties for late payments, ensuring that any delayed contributions are dealt with effectively.

To facilitate this transition, the corporation’s IT wing will handle the technical aspects of implementing the monthly payment system. Technology will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth shift for taxpayers.

Currently, property owners in Hyderabad have the option to pay their taxes either once annually or in two installments—April-September and October-March. This bi-annual model has been in place for several years, but the new monthly system could bring increased flexibility and ease for taxpayers.

This change comes on the heels of GHMC’s strict action earlier this year, when the corporation sealed over 150 properties, mainly commercial establishments, due to unpaid tax arrears. The crackdown highlighted the importance of regular tax payments and the need for more manageable payment options.

The proposed monthly payment system is still under discussion, but if approved, it could significantly reshape the way property taxes are collected in Hyderabad, benefiting both property owners and the city administration.