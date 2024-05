GHMC Summer Coaching Camp Gymnastics Competition 2024: A Celebration of Young Talent

Hyderabad: The GHMC Sports Complex in Ameerpet buzzed with excitement as it hosted the GHMC Summer Coaching Camp Gymnastics Competition 2024 for boys and girls. Organized by GHMC Gymnastics Coach G. Mahesh, the event showcased impressive performances by young gymnasts across various age groups.

Results:

Floor Exercise U-4 Years Girls:

Saanvi Jain (Sanath Nagar) Ishta Patnam (Vijay Nagar Colony) Anaya (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Floor Exercise U-4 Years Boys:

Nandu (Ameerpet) Ayaan (Ameerpet) Vedas (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise U-5 Years Girls:

Yuvaana (Ameerpet) Mahira Maqsoor (Hindi Nagar) Ira Sangat (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise U-5 Years Boys:

Bhavik (Ameerpet) Sadhvik (Ameerpet) Badrinath (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise U-6 Years Girls:

Sonakshi Patnam (Vijay Nagar Colony) Hyndavi (Vijay Nagar Colony) Maserra (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Floor Exercise U-6 Years Boys:

Manan Agarwal (Vijay Nagar Colony) Jashnav Chetan Shah (Vijay Nagar Colony) Aditya Vivek Reddy (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise U-7 Years Girls:

Manaal Maqsoor (Hindi Nagar) Krishna Chachan (Ameerpet) Bhavika (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Floor Exercise U-7 Years Boys:

Dhruv (Ameerpet) Vaidik (Ameerpet) Taidev (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise U-8 Years Girls:

Nia Verma (Vijay Nagar Colony) Greeshma (Ameerpet) Tanishka (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise U-8 Years Boys:

Shivan (Vijay Nagar Colony) Mounith (Ameerpet) Musa (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Floor Exercise U-9 Years Girls:

Vedasree (Ameerpet) Kiara Jain (Ameerpet) Nanditha (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise U-9 Years Boys:

Soham Agarwal (Vijay Nagar Colony) Nirmit (Vijay Nagar Colony) Nani (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Floor Exercise U-10 Years Girls:

Jyena (Ameerpet) Tauisha (Vijay Nagar Colony) Mahreen (Hindi Nagar)

Floor Exercise U-10 Years Boys:

Viraj (Ameerpet) Sumith (Vijay Nagar Colony) Sunil (Hindi Nagar)

Floor Exercise U-11 Years Girls:

Anushka (Hindi Nagar) Komal Tivari (Chanda Nagar) J. Akansha (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Floor Exercise U-11 Years Boys:

Vinith (Vijay Nagar Colony) Shashank (Ameerpet) Vaishnav (Chanda Nagar)

Floor Exercise U-12 Years Girls:

Krisha (Vijay Nagar Colony) Sri Vidya (Vijay Nagar Colony) Aarushi Kabra (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise U-12 Years Boys:

Muhid (Vijay Nagar Colony) Rishith Vijay (Ameerpet) Ishan Dev (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Floor Exercise U-13 Years Girls:

Humera (Sanath Nagar) Mounika (Hindi Nagar) Bhargavi Reddy (Chanda Nagar)

Floor Exercise U-13 Years Boys:

G. Arudhra (Vijay Nagar Colony) K. Dhruva Yadav (Ameerpet) T. Kushal Sai (Sanath Nagar)

Floor Exercise U-14 Years Girls:

G. Jahnavi (Vijay Nagar Colony) Ayesha (Vijay Nagar Colony) Jayathi (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise U-14 Years Boys:

Kroodh Veer (Vijay Nagar Colony) J. Dharan Prasad (Vijay Nagar Colony) Ibrahim (Sanath Nagar)

Floor Exercise U-16 Years Boys:

Shrinivas (Vijay Nagar Colony) Venkat Sai (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Best Player of Summer Camp Competition:

Girls:

Sonakshi Patnam (Vijay Nagar Colony) Nia Verma (Vijay Nagar Colony) Manaal Maqsoor (Hindi Nagar)

Boys:

Manan Agarwal (Vijay Nagar Colony) Jashnav Chetan Shah (Vijay Nagar Colony) Aditya Vivek Reddy (Ameerpet)

The event was graced by coaches Sri. Balraj, Sri. Brahmanandan Prasad, Sri. A. Raju, Mustafa, Rithik Mishra, and G. Mahesh, who were seen celebrating with the medal winners. The GHMC Summer Coaching Camp Gymnastics Competition 2024 was a resounding success, highlighting the extraordinary talents of young gymnasts in Hyderabad.